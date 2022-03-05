 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Odyssey competition allows Cayuga County-area students to show problem solving skills

  • Updated
  • 0
Cato-Meridian

The Cato-Meridian Middle School Odyssey of the Mind team performs during the World Finals in East Lansing, Michigan, in May 2019.

Cayuga County-area students displayed their problem-solving abilities at the 42nd Odyssey of the Mind Tournament at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius Saturday.

In addition to the local teams that came in first place, some teams were able to advance to the state tournament for New York State Odyssey of the Mind through lottery slots. It was the first local in-person competition since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teams noted in bold advance to the state tournament Saturday, March 26 at the New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse. Teams who win at the state competition will be able to attend the world finals May 25-28 at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

Saturday's local results:

• Escape vroOM Division I

1. State Street Elementary School B

2. State Street Elementary School A

• Escape vroOM Division I

1. Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School

2. Skaneateles Middle School

• Odyssey ReOMvention Division I

1. State Street Elementary School A

• Odyssey ReOMvention Division III 

1. Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School

• Classics... (Name Here): The Musical Production Division I

1. State Street Elementary School B

2. State Street Elementary School A

• Classics... (Name Here): The Musical Production Division III

1. Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School

• Matryoshka Structure Division I

1. State Street Elementary School C

2. State Street Elementary School B

Life is a Circus! Division 1

1. Cato-Meridian Elementary School

2. State Street Elementary School A

3. State Street Elementary School B

Life is a Circus! Division II

1. Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School

