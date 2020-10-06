Off-campus party leads to COVID-19 cluster at Syracuse University

A party at an off-campus apartment complex appears to be to blame for a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Syracuse University.
In a letter to the campus community Tuesday, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie said that the university’s public health surveillance team this week identified an emerging cluster of positive COVID-19 cases that appears to stem from off-campus gatherings, including at least one off-campus party held late last week.
"We have recently confirmed 13 new positive COVID-19 cases that can be traced directly or indirectly to this event," Haynie said. "As the contact tracing and testing process continues, we anticipate additional positive cases connected to this party.
"Our initial investigation suggests that this emerging cluster is the result of one or more students returning to campus after traveling outside of Central New York to visit another college late last week. We are working closely with the Onondaga County Health Department to quickly identify and isolate all those potentially impacted and at risk because of this unfortunate series of events."
The university is asking anyone who attended a party late last week or over the weekend at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue to shelter in place, do not attend class and immediately contact the COVID Program Management Office at (315) 443-6180 or sucovid@syr.edu.
"The overwhelmingly positive and selfless behavior, exhibited by the vast majority of our students to this point in the semester, makes our current situation all the more disappointing," Haynie said. "It will take quick and coordinated cooperation of the entire campus community to prevent this situation from expanding beyond our ability to control."
