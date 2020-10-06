Off-campus party leads to COVID-19 cluster at Syracuse University

A party at an off-campus apartment complex appears to be to blame for a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Syracuse University.

In a letter to the campus community Tuesday, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie said that the university’s public health surveillance team this week identified an emerging cluster of positive COVID-19 cases that appears to stem from off-campus gatherings, including at least one off-campus party held late last week.

"We have recently confirmed 13 new positive COVID-19 cases that can be traced directly or indirectly to this event," Haynie said. "As the contact tracing and testing process continues, we anticipate additional positive cases connected to this party.

"Our initial investigation suggests that this emerging cluster is the result of one or more students returning to campus after traveling outside of Central New York to visit another college late last week. We are working closely with the Onondaga County Health Department to quickly identify and isolate all those potentially impacted and at risk because of this unfortunate series of events."