Officers injured in attacks at Auburn prison, union blames policy

The union representing corrections officers at New York state prisons said that several officers were injured in attacks by inmates in Auburn last week and that state policy has made prisons less safe.

The state Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association on Thursday said that eight officers were injured, including one with a broken nose, a second with a concussion and a another with a puncture wound after being stabbed, when two inmates attacked staff near the Auburn Correctional Facility mess hall last week.

According to a news release, six of the injured officers needed to be treated at Auburn Community Hospital for their injuries.

The incident occurred the morning of Aug. 10, the union said, as two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the mess hall when the inmate suddenly turned and attacked one of the officers, punching him several times in the face.

The officer reportedly defended himself as the inmate continue the attack, and several staff responded and assisted in getting the inmate in a body hold and initially forced him against the wall before forcing him to the ground. On the ground and still combative, staff were able to remove the inmate from the mess hall area.

The injured officer was transported to ACH, where it was determined he sustained a broken nose.

The inmate, 31, was transferred to Five Points Correctional Facility after the attack. He is serving a 23 year sentence after being convicted of assault in Monroe County in 2016.

Simultaneous to the first incident, the union said that a second inmate began shouting and aggressively approached remaining staff. An officer stepped in front of him to stop his movement and the inmate attacked the officer, making a stabbing motion and striking him in the neck and face area. The officer grabbed the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the ground with the assistance of two other officers. On the ground and still combative, the inmate held his arms under his body so staff could not apply handcuffs. Several orders were given to the inmate and he complied and released his arms. Handcuffs were applied and the inmate became compliant. The inmate was escorted out of the area.

The injured officer was taken to AMH with a cut and a puncture wound that were consistent with a cutting type weapon.

That inmate, 33, was also transferred to Five Points. He is serving a 12 year sentence after being convicted in Nassau County of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

During both attacks, the union said, 15 inmates were demonstrating and making threats against staff. Once order was restored, the inmates were returned to their cells. They face disciplinary charges for their actions.

Staff recovered a make-shift weapon sharpened on one end during a search of inmates’ cells following the incident.

Six other officers were injured in the attacks and four were transported to ACH for treatment, including one officer who sustained a concussion and bite to his knee that broke the skin.

In a statement, the union reiterated its argument that the elimination of solitary confinement in state prisons means that inmates now have much less incentive to obey the rules.

“The reality is, it doesn’t matter which correctional facility we are talking about, violence is plaguing all of them throughout the state daily," NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold said in a statement. "That is what makes Senator Luis Sepulveda, a co-sponsor of the disastrous HALT Act, comments last week questioning the seriousness of the assaults against staff so troubling. His comments, which were way off-base, is a slap in the face to the hard working men and women who wear the uniform and who have been subjected to daily violence. If six officers needing hospital treatment after this latest attack, two that still cannot return to work as a result of the injuries sustained at Auburn Correctional Facility, isn’t serious, I am not sure what is!

"Rest assured, our members will not forget the legislators who supported this horrendous law come election time in November, Gold said. "The Citizens of New York need to elect representatives who support members of law enforcement. They deserve nothing less.”