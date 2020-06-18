Official: Owasco garage fire cause appears accidental

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Firefighters in Owasco extinguished an early-morning garage fire that investigators believe was caused accidentally.

The Owasco Fire Department responded around 6:13 a.m. Thursday to the garage fire on Bristol Avenue near the cross streets of Letchworth Street and Owasco Road. The structure, detached from the house, was saved but everything inside was destroyed, said Cayuga County Director of Emergency Management Amy Russett.

While the fire in Owasco appeared to be accidental, Russett said fire investigators were on the scene until 12:30 p.m. for a routine investigation.

No one was injured as a result of the garage fire, Owasco FD reported in a Facebook post. The fire also drew assistance from the Aurelius, Fleming and Sennett fire departments.

On Wednesday, the Auburn Police Department circulated a list of arsons currently under investigation in its jurisdiction. Several automobile, porch and garage fires appear to have been intentionally set in the city over the last three months, officials said.

