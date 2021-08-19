Officials advise 'extreme caution' near raging Owasco River

Officials in Auburn are urging people to stay away from the Owasco River as the water level continues to rise.

The city released a notice Thursday morning to inform the public to use extreme caution near and around the river, as several areas along the river and all other streams in the city have already experienced localized flooding and there will continue to be an increased risk for flooding.

The city said that injury can result in areas along these rivers, brooks and streams, as well as downstream from the city of Auburn. The public should take caution and avoid unnecessary contact with the Owasco River and other water tributaries at all times.

Due to extremely wet weather received over the past 48 hours, flow in the Owasco River will remain above 1,000 cubic feet per second for the next few days. The high flow event is expected to continue through the weekend of Aug. 20-22.

The Department of Municipal Utilities will be continually monitoring flow and downstream flooding impacts during this event. Flow in the Owasco River will be reduced once upstream flows and lake elevation normalize, however, this will take the next few days.