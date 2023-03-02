A new $15 million affordable housing development in Sennett is ready for occupancy.

Sennett Meadows Senior Apartments features 60 energy-efficient homes for people 55 and older, including 18 with supportive services for seniors and veterans with physical disabilities.

Located on a previously vacant parcel on East Genesee Street Road, the development contains 56 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom units in a newly constructed two-story building. The apartments are designed to be affordable for those 55 and older with incomes at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

According to a news release, there are 18 apartments reserved for seniors and veterans with physical disabilities who will have access to rental subsidies and services funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. The service provider for the 18 ESSHI apartments is ARISE. Support services include technological literacy support, financial and benefits advisors, care coordination, peer counseling, employment services, and crisis management.

Governor Kathy Hochul's office said the complex was constructed using green building practices, and the development meets the criteria for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority New Construction - Housing Program. The project is seeking certification paths through LEED and ENERGY STAR Multifamily New Construction. The development utilizes Energy Star-rated central air conditioning and appliances.

Residents will have access to community gardens, media room, laundry facilities, and common balcony. The development has also been added to Central New York Regional Transportation Authority bus lines.

Sennett Meadows Senior Apartments was co-developed by Rochester's Cornerstone Group, Ltd. and Genesis Housing Development Corporation.

State financing includes federal and state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that generated $10.4 million in equity and $3.6 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. NYSERDA provided $60,000 in support. The Federal Home Loan Bank provided $571,000.

In the last five years, the governor's office said, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has invested nearly $30 million to create or preserve over 400 affordable apartments in multifamily buildings in Cayuga County.

"The Sennett Town Board is extremely happy to have attracted a high-quality affordable senior housing project such as Sennett Meadows," Sennett Town Supervisor Tom Blair said in a statement. "The number of town's citizens 55 and older has grown substantially in recent years and residents of the town, as well as surrounding communities, will realize the immediate benefits of having this quality house option available to them, especially when there is such a lack of safe, well-constructed senior housing in Central New York."

The governor's office said the project complements Hochul's Housing Compact, a multi-faceted strategy designed to address New York's historic housing shortage by helping to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade. The Housing Compact will encourage growth by removing barriers to housing production, incentivizing new construction, and setting local housing targets across every community. The Housing Compact follows last year's launch of the Governor's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.