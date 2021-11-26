Officials: Holiday season brings increased risk of house fires

Officials are urging families to take precautions to prevent household fires during the upcoming holiday season.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control said that the year-end holidays, in combination with the winter months, bring an increased risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning due to cooking fires, the use of heating equipment, and fires from decorations and candles.

In a news release, the Office of Fire Prevention and Control said that Christmas is a peak day for home cooking fires. Cooking is by far the leading cause of home fires year-round, with unattended cooking serving as the leading cause.

"New Yorkers need to make fire prevention a top priority, not just during the holidays and winter months when we experience greater numbers of home fires, but year-round," State Fire Administrator James Cable said in a statement. "By following some simple steps to help prevent fires in the first place, individuals can avoid tragedies and property loss associated with fires. The first step is to ensure you have working smoke alarms on all levels of your home. The actions you take now can help save lives.”

To help increase awareness of fire dangers, the OFPC produced a short video to emphasize the importance of following simple fire prevention steps this winter which can prevent potential disasters and life-threatening emergencies.

Officials also recommend the following:

• Never leave cooking unattended.

• If you have a small fire while cooking on the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid or baking sheet over the pan and turning off the burner until cooled.

• For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed.

• Keep children away from the stove and areas where hot food is being prepared

Holiday decorations and candle fires can also contribute to home fires. Christmas tree fires are more common during the hours when people are awake and most fires start in the living room, family room or den. Electrical failures or malfunctions were factors in almost one-third of Christmas tree fires, and heat sources, such as a candle or equipment too close to a tree, also contributed to fires.

Holiday decoration and candle fires can be reduced by:

• Inspecting a string of lights for worn or broken cords. Always read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.

• Minimizing the use of extension cords and multi-plug devices.

• Keeping lit candles away from decorations and combustibles. Always keep them out of reach of children and pets, and never leave a candle burning unattended.

• Watering live trees to prevent them from drying out.

Tips to help prevent home heating fires include:

• Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney, vents and heating equipment yearly.

• Keep combustibles at least three-feet away from heating equipment.

• Always plug appliances including space heaters directly into a receptacle. Never plug appliances into a power strip or extension cord.

