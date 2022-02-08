Officials push to add Owasco Lake to state's impaired water bodies list

Cayuga County-area elected officials and water quality advocates are calling on New York state to add Owasco Lake to an official list of impaired waterbodies, a step that would require the state to form a detailed pollution cleanup plan.

The state Department of Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting public comments through Friday, Feb. 11, for its latest proposed impaired waters list that must be maintained under the federal Clean Water Act. Owasco Lake, despite significant issues with harmful algal blooms in recent years, is not on the list.

Local advocates working on lake quality issues want that to change.

The Auburn City Council and the Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency have both passed resolutions in recent weeks calling for Owasco Lake to be put on the list so that a federally overseen cleanup plan called a Total Maximum Daily Load can be developed and put into action.

The Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council is also drafting a statement advocating for the change, and the Owasco Town Board will vote on a resolution this week, town Supervisor Ed Wagner told The Citizen. Owasco and Auburn are the legal purveyors of drinking water taken from the lake.

The advocacy for inclusion on the impaired list comes as two other major lake quality initiatives are nearly finalized.

How to comment To file a comment with the state Department of Environmental Conservation about whether Owasco Lake should be added to the impaired waters list, send an email to 4pwlinfo@dec.ny.gov and mail a correspondence to Water Assessment and Implementation Section, NYSDEC, Bureau of Water Assessment and Management, 625 Broadway, 4th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-3502.

New rules and regulations for the watershed were approved by Owasco and Auburn in 2020, but still require final authorization from the state Department of Health. In addition, the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, which is comprised of representatives from watershed municipalities, is nearing the completion of a Nine Element Watershed Plan, another type of pollution reduction plan that state officials urged for Owasco Lake when HABs became an acute threat to the drinking water supply in 2016.

Both the Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency resolutions cited numerous issues affecting Owasco Lake in recent years, most notably the proliferation of HABs in warmer months that have made recreational use off limits at certain times and locations and that have shown up in raw water that enters filtration plants.

At its meeting Thursday, the Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency board debated the merits of being added to the impaired list.

Board member Dan Welch, associate director of the Cayuga County Cornell Cooperative Extension office, questioned if putting Owasco Lake on the list undermined the other efforts.

"(Are we saying) that we don't think the 9E plan and the rules and regulations are sufficient?" he asked. "A TMDL would be over and above the rules and regulations and a 9E."

"I don't think they're mutually exclusive at all," said board member Steve Lynch, Cayuga County planning and economic development director. "I think they are complimentary efforts."

Board member Doug Kierst, who is the executive director of the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District, questioned if the impaired water list and development of a TMDL goes too far.

"How many layers of regulation do we need to protect the water bodies?" he asked, noting that Auburn's and Owasco's filtration systems have kept HABS out of treated water that reaches consumers.

"The way this resolution sounds, we shouldn't even be taken a step into the streams because they're so bad," he said. "I mean we always seem to be fighting to get on these lists all the time that people are trying to get off the lists of. Are we seeing ghosts?"

Board member Eileen O'Connor, Cayuga County's environmental health director, noted that in addition to HABs in recreational water, disinfection byproducts have been elevated in multiple municipal systems that draw Owasco Lake water in recent years because there have been elevated levels of organic materials.

"There are real potential health impacts," she said. "It is something that is a concern that needs to be addressed."

The board approved the resolution by a vote of 6-2, with Welch and Kierst voting against.

The Auburn City Council vote, held Jan. 20, was unanimous in support of calling on the state to provide a TDML for Owasco Lake.

"This is another tool in the toolshed and I don't see any compelling reason not to support this," Councilor Ginny Kent said.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino referenced a sentence in the city's resolution that cited a state constitutional amendment approved by voters in November that added the right to clean air and clean water.

"We don't need to say anymore, we have a fundamental right — it is codified in law in New York state — to clean air and clean water," he said. "All's we're asking is for the governor to ensure that happens. I hope that she listens."

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

