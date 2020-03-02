Officials try to calm nerves after first New York coronavirus case

The woman has respiratory symptoms, but they are mild, officials said. Her husband, who is also a health care professional, is also being tested. Results aren't back yet, but Cuomo said officials are assuming he also has the virus and he has also been isolated at home.

Officials had said for weeks they anticipated the virus would surface eventually in the nation's biggest city. Still, the development brought questions about the potential for sickness to spread quickly in a city of close quarters — from apartment living to subway riding — and officials sought to tamp down fears.

"We want New Yorkers to go about their everyday lives — use the subway, take the bus, etc.," city Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said, explaining that COVID-19 "is not an illness that can be easily spread through casual contact."

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the virus is thought to spread mainly via respiratory droplets among "close contacts" — such as coming directly into contact with the droplets or certain other bodily fluids from a patient, or being within about 6 feet (2 meters) of a patient for "a prolonged period."