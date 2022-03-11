Officials warn about drowsy driving as daylight saving time begins

The New York state officials are warning the public about an increase chance for driver fatigue and drowsiness as daylight saving time begins this weekend and many people will lose an hour of sleep.

The Partnership Against Drowsy Driving on Friday said that drivers should be vigilant about changing sleep patterns as clocks are set ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

According to a news release, the Governors Highway Safety Association estimates that drowsy driving is a contributing factor in 328,000 crashes nationwide annually, and more than half of them involve drivers 25-years-old and younger.

In New York, drowsy driving was listed as a contributing factor on 4,854 police crash reports statewide last year. Of those, 11 crashes resulted in at least one fatality and 1,745 crashes resulted in injuries.

The state Department of Transportation and the state Thruway Authority are helping raise awareness about the dangers of drowsy driving variable message signs along major roadways telling motorists to “STAY AWAKE, STAY ALIVE.”

The state said that among groups identified as most at risk of driving while drowsy include commercial drivers, particularly tractor trailer, tour bus and public transit drivers; people who work long hours or late-night shifts; people with sleep disorders; new parents or caregivers of infants and young children; high school students; and young and newer drivers.

Sleepiness can slow a driver’s reaction time, impair vision and judgment, and delay the processing of information, increasing the odds of a crash. Motorists should get adequate sleep before driving, take a break about every 100 miles or every two hours, and bring a passenger to help keep them awake and share the driving. Do not drink alcohol before driving, and always be aware of the potential side effects of any medications.

Common strategies to avoid drowsiness, such as opening a window, turning on air conditioning or playing loud music should not be relied upon to overcome fatigue. The safest thing to do when experiencing drowsiness while driving is to pull over and find a safe place to sleep.

For more information about the dangers of drowsy driving and strategies to avoid it, visit the GTSC’s Drowsy Driving Awareness webpage.

