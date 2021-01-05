 Skip to main content
PUBLIC HEALTH

Ollie's in Aurelius closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Ollies

Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Aurelius in 2017.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Fingerlakes Crossing has closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

The Aurelius store closed Monday, the discount retailer said in a statement to The Citizen. After the employee notified the store, several others were identified through contact tracing as possibly being exposed to the virus. They are now in quarantine and the store has been sanitized. Ollie's, which has been consulting with local health officials, will reopen the store Thursday, Jan. 7.

"The health and safety of our associates, customers and the entire community remains our highest priority," Ollie's said. "We are grateful to our staff and customers for their understanding and patience during this time."

Based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Ollie's has more than 380 locations in 25 states.

The Fingerlakes Crossing location opened in 2017. It employs about 50 workers, and sells hardware, electronics, clothing, toys and more. 

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

