AUBURN — Kevin Pilipczak and a group of people came up with the Winter Olympics event in Auburn just to have something fun to do during a cold part of the year.

The 13th annual version of the event was held at Tinkers Guild Saturday, with teams of four to eight going head-to-head in games such as bocce ball, darts and shuffleboard. After he was finished speaking to the crowd at the start of the games, Pilipczak explained that he, wife Lyndsay, John Mortimer, the owner of Tinkers, Lyndsay's father, and others created the event around 13 years ago.

Pilipczak said the games are a way to "get into the festive season" before St. Patrick's Day arrives later this month.

"It's kind of like getting back into celebrating and being out, seeing people at bars, something you'd do as you're ending the doldrums of winter, where nothing's going on," he said. "So we're like, 'Let's do something fun that brings some people together,' lots of friends, people meet each other and we play a bunch of silly games like Jenga and checkers."

The event supports the Auburn Enlarged City School District's girls lacrosse program this year. Laughter and friendly banter filled the air as people took on different activities. Linda Nervina and Kevin Burns were on one end of a shuffleboard table, although the two were on opposing teams, with their respective teammates on the end of the table. Nervina said she was having a good time playing. Burns admitted he is terrible at shuffleboard but said it was still "wicked fun."

Nearby, Debi Baird was up against Michael Nowak in a checkers match, with Baird's pieces of the board far outnumbering Nowak's. After Nowak lost and he admitted defeat with a smile, Baird playfully talked about her victory.

"I'm getting ready for the podium for my gold medal," she said with a laugh.

Baird was also hanging out with a group that included Karen Windell, Kathy Roe, Sue Riordan and Beth Petrosino. They said they wanted to support Tinkers, help out the lacrosse program and praised members of the Auburn community for helping others.

"Auburn comes together when in need," Petrosino said.

Outside, Nervina, Nancy Vitale, Pat Moochler and Ken Carter were playing bocce ball despite the cold and snow. After the game, Moochler said he has been participating in the Winter Olympics event for around five years and added that he assist the lacrosse program.

"Its something to do on a Saturday in the winter," he said.

