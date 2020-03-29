On and offline, Cayuga County clergy stay connected with congregants amid coronavirus

"As tragic as the circumstances are, our message is getting more broader reception and more wide audience than we would usually have," he said.

As Holy Week approaches, which includes Palm Sunday, Fr. Justin Miller said St. Mary's Church in Auburn still plans to distribute palms in a safe and sanitary way.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The churches are also keeping in touch with older people and members of their congregations more susceptible to become seriously ill from the coronavirus.

In addition to praying and keeping services going, Miller said, "It’s also about helping those who are home-bound and who are isolated, even more so now because of all this stuff." He said they have a lot of the groundwork laid for them to start calling their members to talk, pray and connect them with resources.

Fitzgerald-Fye said members of the Scipioville church were given a list of people to call in order to see if they needed food or other supplies. They don’t want their older members to have to leave their homes.

"I think we may end up kind of becoming closer as a church because we’re going to have so much communication by force at this point," Fitzgerald-Fye said. "And we’re going to get better at taking care of our members as a result of this."