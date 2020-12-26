 Skip to main content
On Christmas Eve, Cayuga County had nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases
On Christmas Eve, Cayuga County had nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases

Virus Outbreak Antibody Protection

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nearly 100 residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. 

The department released its first post-Christmas COVID-19 update on Saturday. There was no new data reported on Friday due to the holiday, but there were 45 new cases admitted on Thursday. As of 8 a.m. Saturday, there are 169 cases awaiting admission into mandatory isolation, a requirement for positive cases to prevent the spread of the virus. 

The cases awaiting admission aren't included in Cayuga County's total number of confirmed cases, which now stands at 2,243. But when the cases awaiting admissions are added to the tally, there are 2,412 total cases in the county, an increase of 96 new cases since Wednesday. 

There are 653 active cases, down from 669 on Wednesday. The number of residents in mandatory quarantine, which is required for contacts of positive cases, decreased from 4,152 on Wednesday to 4,052 on Christmas Eve. 

The drop in active cases and quarantined individuals is likely due to the holiday. As the cases awaiting admission are processed, it's possible that the active case and quarantine totals will rise again. 

There was a slight drop in hospitalizations. According to the health department, there are 37 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. There were 38 on Wednesday. The total number of hospitalizations doesn't include residents who are hospitalized outside of the county. 

December has been the worst month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. More than 60% of the county's confirmed cases — 1,375 of 2,243 — have been reported this month. If the cases awaiting admission are included, there have been 1,544 COVID-19 cases in December. 

Before December, Cayuga County's record for cases in a month was 422 in November. It took the county 11 days in December to set a new monthly high. 

There has also been a significant uptick in hospitalizations over the last month. In the first week of December, there were 13 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. The current total is nearly triple that amount. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

