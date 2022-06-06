 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

On D-Day anniversary, Auburn mayor proclaims 299th Combat Engineer Battalion Day

D-Day

A monument to the 299th Combat Engineer Battalion outside the Cayuga County Office Building lists the six men from the Auburn area who died during D-Day: Nicholas V. DeAngelis, Leo A. Indelicato, John R. Spinelli, Thomas J. Phillips, Claude D. Brown Jr. and Lawrence A. Roberts.

On the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Auburn Mayor Michael Quill issued a proclamation Monday as D-Day National Remembrance Day and 299th Combat Engineer Battalion Day in the city.

The invasion of the Normandy region of northern France, when Allied forces, including an estimated 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops, landed on the beaches for what was one of the largest military assaults in history.

"We encourage our citizens and visitors to take time to remember our fellow Auburnians and all who fought and died so men and women they had never met might know what it is to live in freedom," Quill said in the proclamation.

The proclamation said, "our service men showed courage, dedication, compassion and self-sacrifice as they fought for freedom for the world and the end of the horrors of the Holocaust; and more than 400,000 Americans gave their lives in service to their country during World War II with 6,600 casualties on D-Day alone."

In March 1943, over 60 local young men missed the final months of their senior year of high school when they were drafted into the U.S. Army reporting to Fort Niagara to begin their service and eventually assigned to the 299th Combat Engineer Battalion.

The 299th Combat Engineer Battalion was comprised of these servicemen from Auburn and hundreds of others from across upstate New York and were some of the first American soldiers to set foot on the beaches of Normandy.

The proclamation listed the following men who became known as the Auburn boys who served as part of the 299th Combat Engineer Battalion's mission on June 6, 1944: John Brannick; Claude Brown; James Burke; Anthony J. Butera; Giacomo Cappello; Anthony T. Contrara; Steve Cook; Joseph M. Costello; Joseph H. Coyle; Daniel G. Cristodero; Nicholas Vincent DeAngelis; Dominick A. DeBenedetto; Anthony N. DeTomaso; Chester W. DiBari; Sam J. DiFabio; Byron E. Dustman; Nicola A. Falcicchio; Wallace F. Filkins; Edward Galbally; Anthony N. Gasparo; John H. Gleason; Harold E Green; Charles W. Hawelka; Charles W. Hurlbut Jr.; Leo A. Indelicato; Melchior LaRosa; Joseph C. Leonti; Harry L. Lull; Angelo Manna; Frank J. Morabito; Joseph J. Morabito; Richard L. Nash; Wilson J. Near Jr.; Larry Netti; Thomas J. Netti; William L. O’Brien; James F. O’Byrne; Thomas G. O’Connell; Carmen D. Ottaviano; Raymond C. Painter; Henry J. Pearson Jr.: Anthony A. Petrosino; Thomas Phillips; James B. Ramage; Carl H. Reese; Lawrence A. Roberts; Steven Rusinko; Sam V. Scolaro; William J. Secaur; Carmelo Signorelli; Charles W. Smith; Dominic A. Spano; John Spinelli; Herbert M. Steigerwald; Bruce A. Stigner; Anthony Surace; William J. Titus; Saverio G. Trinca; Samuel J. Vella; James Walter; Francis C. Weirich; and George J. Wilson Jr.

The following servicemen from the Auburn area gave their lives on the beaches of Normandy in the liberation of Europe : Claude D. Brown; Nicholas Vincent DeAngelis; Leo A. Indelicato; Thomas J. Phillips; Lawrence A. Roberts; and John R. Spinelli.

