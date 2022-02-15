On shore or on the ice, New York encourages people to go out and try fishing

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced the state's first free fishing weekend of 2022, encouraging residents to get outside, "have fun and recharge" while remaining vigilant about the inherent dangers of venturing out onto ice.

Freshwater fishing will be allowed without a license Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19 and 20, to give people who might not otherwise partake a chance to try out the sport.

Those new to ice fishing are encouraged to download the Ice Fishing Chapter of DEC's I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing for information on how to get started. A series of "how to" videos geared toward beginning ice anglers are available on the DEC YouTube channel. Additional information, including a list of waters where ice fishing is permitted, can found on the DEC ice fishing webpage.

According to a news release from Hochul's office, recent cold weather has improved ice conditions across the state. DEC reminds those venturing onto the ice that four inches or more of solid ice is considered safe for accessing bodies of water on foot. Ice anglers should note that ice thickness can vary on different bodies of water and even on the same body of water. Anglers should be particularly wary of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice buildup. The presence of snowmobile tracks or footprints on the ice should not be considered evidence of safe ice conditions. People are strongly encouraged to check ice conditions and avoid situations that appear to present even a remote risk.

"New York State is home to many great fishing spots, and I encourage both new and experienced anglers alike to take advantage of the annual February Free Fishing Day, which gives everyone the chance to appreciate the great outdoors at no cost and introduce family and friends to a new hobby," Hochul said in a statement. "Getting outside to experience New York's natural beauty is a perfect way to have fun and recharge at one of New York's many world-class fishing destinations. Visiting your local fisheries provides both recreational enjoyment and serves as a vital economic generator, supporting local economies statewide."

"The annual February free fishing weekend is a perfect time to get outside and discover the wide range of winter fishing opportunities in New York and for first-time anglers to head to waters with ice thick enough to access safely and give ice fishing a try," state DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Ice fishing is a great way to connect with the outdoors with friends and family. And weather permitting, ice fishing is easily enjoyed with other outdoor activities like ice skating, snow shoeing, and cross country skiing."

Additional free fishing days include June 25 and 26, Sep. 24 (National Hunting and Fishing Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day). During free fishing days, residents and visitors can fish for free on any of the state's 7,500 lakes and ponds or 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. All other freshwater fishing regulations still apply.

