One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Brutus on Friday afternoon.
According to a press release from the state police, at approximately 4:37 p.m. Friday troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on state Route 31. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Cherokee operated by a single occupant was traveling eastbound on Route 31. For a reason yet to be determined, the Jeep crossed into the westbound lane striking a 2015 Ford Taurus containing two occupants.
All three individuals were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where an occupant in the Ford Taurus succumbed to their injuries. Another is still listed in critical condition with multiple injuries and the third individual involved is currently listed in stable condition.
The names of the occupants involved are being withheld, pending investigation.
Personnel from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, state police, AMR ambulance, CIMVAC Ambulance and Weedsport, Jordan and Port Byron fire departments were at the scene Friday, dispatchers said.
Route 31 was closed between Clinton and Lippoldt roads but reopened later that night.