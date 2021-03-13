One dead after shots fired between speeding vehicles outside Ithaca

The drivers of two speeding vehicles exchanged gunfire before both vehicles crashed in the town of Lansing early Saturday, leaving one person dead and four others injured.

Both vehicles lost control before 2 a.m. just north of Ithaca, with one hitting a telephone pole and the other coming to rest in a residential yard, according to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said Saturday night that one of the vehicles was a 2019 Ford Mustang operated by Garaus A. Henry, 26, of Lansing. Henry was treated and released without injuries. His passenger, Fausto Gio Frias, 19, was treated and released from Upstate Medical Center for minor injuries related to the car accident.

The second vehicle involved was a 2006 Hyundai Sonata operated by Saad Letif Muhammed, 41. Muhammed was being treated Saturday at Guthrie Medical Center for a minor gunshot wound and injuries related to the car accident. One of his passengers, Tyrone Fair, 61, was also being treated at Guthrie Medical Center for serious injuries related to the car accident. The second passenger, Sha-Heem Harris, 21, was the person pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of death is pending an upcoming autopsy. All three people in the Hyundai were from Elmira, police said.

Henry was charged with three counts of second-degree attempted murder. He was arraigned by Justice Klein of the Town of Ithaca Court who remanded him to the Tompkins County Jail.

