One-fifth of Cayuga County residents fully vaccinated, active COVID-19 cases plateau

As Cayuga County continues to make progress in vaccinating its population, there are still new COVID-19 cases emerging in the community.
According to the state's COVID vaccine tracker, more than one-fifth of Cayuga County residents — 16,914 people — have been fully vaccinated. That means they have either received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or they were given the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
One-third of the county's population — more than 25,000 residents — have received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
These numbers will begin to increase this week as more residents become eligible for the vaccination. Beginning Tuesday, New Yorkers age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The state decided to expand eligibility nearly a month before the May 1 deadline set by President Joe Biden to open vaccine appointments to all eligible adults.
Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases have plateaued in Cayuga County. While there was a sharp decline after the winter surge, the number of positive cases in mandatory isolation inched up and have been hovering around 80 for one week.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported 26 new cases admitted over a five-day period, which included Good Friday and Easter Sunday. There are 82 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus. There were 80 active cases one week ago.
The county reached a five-month low in active cases when the department reported 50 people in isolation on March 16. But the active case total began to inch up in late March.
For the first time since March 21, there is a COVID-related hospitalization in Cayuga County. The health department said Monday that there is one patient hospitalized at Auburn Community Hospital.
