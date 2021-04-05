One-fifth of Cayuga County residents fully vaccinated, active COVID-19 cases plateau

As Cayuga County continues to make progress in vaccinating its population, there are still new COVID-19 cases emerging in the community.

According to the state's COVID vaccine tracker, more than one-fifth of Cayuga County residents — 16,914 people — have been fully vaccinated. That means they have either received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or they were given the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

One-third of the county's population — more than 25,000 residents — have received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

These numbers will begin to increase this week as more residents become eligible for the vaccination. Beginning Tuesday, New Yorkers age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The state decided to expand eligibility nearly a month before the May 1 deadline set by President Joe Biden to open vaccine appointments to all eligible adults.

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases have plateaued in Cayuga County. While there was a sharp decline after the winter surge, the number of positive cases in mandatory isolation inched up and have been hovering around 80 for one week.