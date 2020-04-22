One month after first COVID-19 case, Cayuga County health director reflects on response

Cuddy is also proud of how her department responded to the public health crisis. Before the first case, she said the department activated its plans for responding to pandemics. She thinks having those plans in place helped them when there were confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A key component of that response is communication. The health department has graphics and videos to educate the public about COVID-19 and how they can prevent the spread of the virus.

That's not the extent of the department's communication. When people are ordered to remain in mandatory isolation due to a positive test or mandatory quarantine because they were exposed to a confirmed case, health officials contact them daily until they are discharged. Cuddy said they've received positive feedback from people who have been in quarantine or isolation about their interactions with the department.

"I can't say enough wonderful things about the dedication and commitment and hard work that the health department staff has put forward because that's what I see every day and they're just amazing people," Cuddy added.