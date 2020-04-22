One month after first COVID-19 case, Cayuga County health director reflects on response

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy says her department usually isn't at the forefront. But over the last month, in the midst of a global pandemic, it has been.
The coronavirus arrived in New York on March 1. More than two weeks later, on March 18, Cuddy held a press conference to announce the county's first COVID-19 case.
Since the first positive test, there have been 45 more cases in the county. Thirty-nine people who tested positive are county residents who live outside of Auburn. Six are Auburn residents. The first case was a man who is an out-of-state resident.
Most people who tested positive for COVID-19 — 38 of 46 — are under age 40. Cuddy didn't have specific details on those cases, but believes the infected people contracted the virus in workplace settings and before social distancing was enforced.
The low point of COVID-19's presence came on April 8. Cuddy and Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman informed the public that the first coronavirus-related death occurred in the county. A man in his 40s died after being hospitalized for one week.
Cuddy thinks that moment was a wake-up call for county residents.
"Sometimes I think it's easy to feel isolated when we're upstate and we hear about New York City," she said. "But whatever happens to the city eventually happens upstate when it comes to health issues. It just might take a little longer to feel the impact of that."
While the number of cases grew, one part of the county's response that improved was testing. Early on, Cuddy and McNabb-Coleman expressed frustration that the county didn't have enough personal protective equipment for health care workers and swabs to conduct COVID-19 tests.
Over time, the county received more personal protective equipment and testing kits. It also helps that neighboring counties — Onondaga and Tompkins — have community testing sites available. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told The Citizen Monday that "hundreds" of Cayuga County residents have been to the testing site in his county.
Within Cayuga County, Cuddy credited local physicians for being consistent with their evaluations and referring people for testing.
"We are in a good place right now as far as having test kits available based on the referral system that we continue to use," she said.
Cuddy is also proud of how her department responded to the public health crisis. Before the first case, she said the department activated its plans for responding to pandemics. She thinks having those plans in place helped them when there were confirmed COVID-19 cases.
A key component of that response is communication. The health department has graphics and videos to educate the public about COVID-19 and how they can prevent the spread of the virus.
That's not the extent of the department's communication. When people are ordered to remain in mandatory isolation due to a positive test or mandatory quarantine because they were exposed to a confirmed case, health officials contact them daily until they are discharged. Cuddy said they've received positive feedback from people who have been in quarantine or isolation about their interactions with the department.
"I can't say enough wonderful things about the dedication and commitment and hard work that the health department staff has put forward because that's what I see every day and they're just amazing people," Cuddy added.
There are ongoing discussions about reopening central New York's economy. Cayuga County is participating in the development of those plans. There's no timetable for when businesses that have been designated as non-essential will reopen. The same goes for schools, which have been closed for more than a month.
Even though the number of cases appears to have stagnated in Cayuga County, Cuddy said COVID-19 will be present here "for weeks more." She thinks it's too early to assume that we're past the virus's peak.
"We're not there yet," she said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
