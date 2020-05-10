One new coronavirus case confirmed in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With results coming back from increased testing, Cayuga County has reported its third straight day with at least one newly confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Sunday that there is one new case, a woman in her 30s who lives outsides the city of Auburn. Her case brings the number of active cases in the county up to 11. Those people are recovering in mandatory isolation that is monitored by public health officials.

Less than a week ago, May 4, Cayuga County had one active coronavirus case. It was last above 10 active cases on April 19, when it was at 13. The county's high point for active cases was April 13 and 14, when it was at 27 cases. None of the currently active cases are in the hospital.

Testing has increased considerably in recent days in Cayuga County. On Thursday, the health department reported it had received or was expecting results on 1,143 tests. As of Sunday, that figure had jumped to 1,332.

For the new case announced Sunday, the health department's contact tracing is complete. There currently 16 people in mandatory quarantine, which applies to residents who have had contact with a person that's COVID-19 positive.