One new coronavirus case confirmed in Cayuga County
alert top story
CORONAVIRUS

One new coronavirus case confirmed in Cayuga County

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak Tennessee

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Tennessee's Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

With results coming back from increased testing, Cayuga County has reported its third straight day with at least one newly confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Sunday that there is one new case, a woman in her 30s who lives outsides the city of Auburn. Her case brings the number of active cases in the county up to 11. Those people are recovering in mandatory isolation that is monitored by public health officials.

Less than a week ago, May 4, Cayuga County had one active coronavirus case. It was last above 10 active cases on April 19, when it was at 13. The county's high point for active cases was April 13 and 14, when it was at 27 cases. None of the currently active cases are in the hospital.

Testing has increased considerably in recent days in Cayuga County. On Thursday, the health department reported it had received or was expecting results on 1,143 tests. As of Sunday, that figure had jumped to 1,332.

'We're going to get there': CNY ramps up COVID-19 testing, ready for reopening

For the new case announced Sunday, the health department's contact tracing is complete. There currently 16 people in mandatory quarantine, which applies to residents who have had contact with a person that's COVID-19 positive.

The health department did not say if contact tracing was continuing for the other recently announced cases. Cayuga County reported four new cases on both Friday and Saturday, and at the time said contact tracing was ongoing.

For the year to date, Cayuga County has had 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 51 recoveries, and one person has died from the virus.

Watch now: Gov. Cuomo's May 10 COVID-19 briefing

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News