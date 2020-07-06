One new coronavirus case, two recoveries in Cayuga County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Cayuga County residents with the coronavirus recovered over the holiday weekend while one new person tested positive, according to the county's latest report.

The Cayuga County Health Department issued a situational report on Monday reporting one new case since Friday. That newly confirmed COVID-19 case, a man in his 70s who lives outside Auburn, came in Sunday. The department received no new case reports on Saturday and Monday.

Contract tracing for the man with the new case has finished.

The county now reports that nine residents are in mandatory isolation because they have active coronavirus cases, down from 10 on Friday.

Mandatory quarantines, required for people who have had contact with a known positive case, were at 38 as of Monday, down one from Friday. Two people with coronavirus are hospitalized, unchanged from Friday's report.

Cayuga County has had 125 confirmed COVID-19 cases this year, with 114 residents recovered and discharged from mandatory isolation. The health department has reported two coronavirus-related deaths.