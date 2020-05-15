One new COVID-19 case confirmed as Cayuga County continues increased testing

With about 100 new test results received, the Cayuga County Health Department on Friday said that there has been one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
The county said in a news release that it had received 1,782 test results as of Friday afternoon, and increase of 96 from Thursday, and that one new case had been identified — a man in his 60s who lives in Auburn. The health department said that contact tracing had been completed to determine if anyone had direct contact with the man.
The health department was awaiting the results of 269 tests performed by the county, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories. Drive-thru clinics were held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for essential workers and adult members of their families, and another clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, that can include children in those households.
There were 19 people in mandatory quarantine Friday, one more than 24 hours earlier, and 11 in mandatory isolation, 1 fewer than the day before. There were no Cayuga County residents hospitalized as of Friday.
There have been a total of 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, 54 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation, which is ordered for positive cases, and one person has died.
The neighboring county with the largest number of cases is Onondaga, where officials reported 20 new positive test results on Friday to bring the year-to-date total to 1,543. Onondaga County reported 662 active cases, up three from the previous day. Four more COVID-19 deaths in that county brought the total there to 90.
Onondaga County also reports daily changes in case volume in each of its towns and the city of Syracuse. For towns that border Cayuga County, only Lysander had active cases as of Friday. Five of Lysander's 31 total cases were active. Skaneateles (15 cases), Elbridge (2) and Spafford (2) had no new cases.
Among other counties that surround Cayuga, Owego County reported two news to bring its total to 80 and Tompkins County had two more for a total of 139. Cortland (39 cases) and Seneca (38 cases) each added one. Wayne County had no new cases to stay at 90.
