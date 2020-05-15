One new COVID-19 case confirmed as Cayuga County continues increased testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With about 100 new test results received, the Cayuga County Health Department on Friday said that there has been one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The county said in a news release that it had received 1,782 test results as of Friday afternoon, and increase of 96 from Thursday, and that one new case had been identified — a man in his 60s who lives in Auburn. The health department said that contact tracing had been completed to determine if anyone had direct contact with the man.

The health department was awaiting the results of 269 tests performed by the county, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories. Drive-thru clinics were held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for essential workers and adult members of their families, and another clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, that can include children in those households.​

There were 19 people in mandatory quarantine Friday, one more than 24 hours earlier, and 11 in mandatory isolation, 1 fewer than the day before. There were no Cayuga County residents hospitalized as of Friday.