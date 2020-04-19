One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County Health Department reported one new confirmed case of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number positive test results for county residents to 45.

The health department said the new case is a woman in her 30s who is a city of Auburn resident. Officials have completed the process of tracing contacts this person has had and providing any necessary notifications.

People who have had contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 case are placed in a mandatory quarantine, which includes monitoring by the health department. As of Sunday, there are 36 people in mandatory quarantine in Cayuga County, down from 38 the day before.

The health department also reported that a person who had been hospitalized with the coronavirus for the past few days has been released from the hospital, so there are no active cases involving hospitalizations in Cayuga County. The county has reported one death from COVID-19.

Among the 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cayuga County, 31 have been discharged from mandatory isolation because they met the criteria for a recovery. There are 13 people currently in mandatory isolation, which also requires health department monitoring.