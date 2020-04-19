One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department reported one new confirmed case of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number positive test results for county residents to 45.
The health department said the new case is a woman in her 30s who is a city of Auburn resident. Officials have completed the process of tracing contacts this person has had and providing any necessary notifications.
People who have had contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 case are placed in a mandatory quarantine, which includes monitoring by the health department. As of Sunday, there are 36 people in mandatory quarantine in Cayuga County, down from 38 the day before.
The health department also reported that a person who had been hospitalized with the coronavirus for the past few days has been released from the hospital, so there are no active cases involving hospitalizations in Cayuga County. The county has reported one death from COVID-19.
Among the 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cayuga County, 31 have been discharged from mandatory isolation because they met the criteria for a recovery. There are 13 people currently in mandatory isolation, which also requires health department monitoring.
The county has now received results from 718 coronavius tests, which have been conducted by the health department, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories. Eight test results are pending as of Sunday afternoon.
In Onondaga County, 13 news coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, raising the total there to 637. One new death from COVID-19 also took place in Onondaga County, bringing the total to 19.
Coronavirus numbers for Onondaga County towns that border Cayuga remained the same on Sunday, with Lysander at 18, Skaneateles at 13 and Elbridge and Spafford both with two.
Among other counties that border Cayuga, only Oswego County has posted updated numbers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The total confirmed case figure there is now at 54. Tompkins County had reported total confirmed cases at 121 as of Saturday afternoon. Wayne (53 cases), Cortland (32) and Seneca (31) counties last posted figures on Friday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.