One new COVID-19 case, five active cases in Cayuga County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There were no new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and one on Monday, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The new positive case is a man in his 60s who lives outside of Auburn. Contact tracing is complete.

Since mid-March, the county has reported 138 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Five of those are active cases and there have been three coronavirus-related deaths. So far, 130 people have been released from mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases, after recovering from the virus.

As of Monday, there are 23 people in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case. There are no hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Most of the COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County have been outside of Auburn. With a new case outside of the city, there have been 100 cases in Cayuga County towns and 37 in the city. One out-of-state resident tested positive while in the county.

The gender breakdown remains close, with 71 women and 67 men testing positive for COVID-19. By age, there are 31 cases in their 20s, 28 in their 30s, 21 in their 50s, 17 in their 40s, 16 in their 60s, 10 in the 10-19 age group, seven in their 70s, five under age 10, two in their 80s and one in their 100s.