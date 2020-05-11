One new COVID-19 case in Auburn, testing on the rise in Cayuga County

There has been a growing number of older residents who have tested positive for the virus. The 30-39 age group continues to have the most cases, with 22. The 20-29 age bracket, at 16 cases, has the second-highest total in the county.

But there have been four people in their 50s and three in their 40s who recently tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the totals in those groups to eight and five, respectively.

Four children under the age of 10 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cayuga County, matching the number of cases among residents in their 60s. Five people between the ages of 10 and 19 have confirmed cases of the virus.

The new cases come as the county increases testing ahead of a possible regional reopening later this week. The Cayuga County Health Department is running a two-day clinic to test essential workers for COVID-19. The list of essential workers includes health care providers, first responders and grocery store employees.

As of Monday, the county has received 1,274 test results — 64 positive and 1,210 negative. They are awaiting the results of 105 tests.