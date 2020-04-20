One new COVID-19 case in Cayuga County, recoveries up to 35

As the number of recoveries rises, there continue to be new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Monday that a woman in her 60s who lives outside of the city tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the county's total to 46 confirmed cases.
Contact tracing has been completed, according to the department.
Of the 46 cases, 10 are active. There have been 35 people discharged from mandatory isolation after recovering from COVID-19. One death was reported earlier this month.
There are 41 people in mandatory quarantine, which is ordered when someone has direct contact with a positive case.
The county has received 722 test results — 46 positives and 676 negatives. The health department is waiting for the results of 19 tests.
In Onondaga County, officials reported 9 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total there to 637. That county also reported two more deaths from the disease, raising the total to 21.
The four Onondaga County towns that border Cayuga County to the east did not have any change in positive coronavirus test results. Lysander remained at 18 confirmed cases, Skaneateles stayed at 13 and Elbridge and Spafford both continued to have two.
Among other counties that surround Cayuga, Tompkins County has the most confirmed cases at 123 as of Monday afternoon, followed by Wayne and Oswego, each with 56, then Seneca (33 cases) and Cortland (32).
While the new case is one of the oldest people to test positive for COVID-19 in Cayuga County, most of the confirmed cases are under age 40. There are 20 confirmed cases among the 30-39 age group and 13 in the 20-29 age range.
Five people under age 20, including a 3 1/2-month-old, tested positive for the virus.
Thirty-nine of the 46 positive cases are county residents who live outside the city of Auburn. Six live in the city and one is an out-of-state resident.
