One new COVID-19 case, more recoveries reported in Cayuga County

Cayuga County health officials reported one newly confirmed coronavirus case on Sunday, but also multiple recoveries.
In its daily situational update, the Cayuga County Health Department said a new COVID-19 positive result was received for a woman in her 60s who lives outside of Auburn. For the year to date, there have now been 94 confirmed cases of the virus.
The number of Cayuga County residents with active cases, which requires them to be in a mandatory isolation, is now at 14, down from 16 on Saturday. The number in mandatory quarantine, required for people who have had contact with someone who has a confirmed case, dropped by two to 47.
Of the active coronavirus cases, two are hospitalized. One county resident has died from COVID-19, a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions who passed away in April.
As of 4 p.m., the health department has received 4,475 coronavirus test results, which includes tests conducted by the health department, physicians, health care faciliticies and licensed clinical laboratories. Another 79 test results are pending.
Another drive-thru clinic is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, for anyone experiencing symptoms or were in direct contact with a confirmed case, essential workers, and employees working under Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.
This clinic is also open to household members of these workers, including children ages 2 and older. The clinic is by appointment only, and workers should register at cayugacounty.us.
