One new COVID-19 case reported in Cayuga County

An Auburn woman has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Cayuga County Health Department said Wednesday.
The newly confirmed case, described as a woman in her 40s, brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County up to three. Officials said contact tracing for this new case is ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.
While three county residents are in mandatory isolation because they have active coronavirus cases, another 29 people are in mandatory quarantine, which is required of people who have had contact with someone who has tested positive. The number of mandatory quarantines was unchanged from the previous day.
None of Cayuga County's active cases are in the hospital. For the year to date, Cayuga County has had 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases. One person with the virus, a man on his 40s with underlying health conditions, has died in Cayuga County.
Geographically, most of the Cayuga County cases, 45, have been residents living outside the city of Auburn. One person who's counted in Cayuga County's total was not a local resident but was traveling through the area when he tested positive.
As of Wednesday, the Cayuga County Health Department has received 1,104 results on coronavirus tests ordered by physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories. The county reports 21 test results are pending.
Among counties that surround Cayuga, Onondaga has done by far the most testing and had the highest number of confirmed cases. On Wednesday, officials in that county reported 63 newly confirmed cases, bringing its total to 1,178. Of that amount, 505 are active cases, up from 452 the day before. Onondaga County also reported one COVID-19 death, raising the total to 41.
Two other counties that border Cayuga reported one new case each on Wednesday. Cortland's first case in more than a week raised its total to 33, while Oswego's total increased to 69. Wayne (77 cases), Tompkins (133) and Seneca (36 cases) reported no new cases on Wednesday.
