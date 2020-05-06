One new COVID-19 case reported in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An Auburn woman has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Cayuga County Health Department said Wednesday.

The newly confirmed case, described as a woman in her 40s, brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County up to three. Officials said contact tracing for this new case is ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

While three county residents are in mandatory isolation because they have active coronavirus cases, another 29 people are in mandatory quarantine, which is required of people who have had contact with someone who has tested positive. The number of mandatory quarantines was unchanged from the previous day.

None of Cayuga County's active cases are in the hospital. For the year to date, Cayuga County has had 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases. One person with the virus, a man on his 40s with underlying health conditions, has died in Cayuga County.

Geographically, most of the Cayuga County cases, 45, have been residents living outside the city of Auburn. One person who's counted in Cayuga County's total was not a local resident but was traveling through the area when he tested positive.