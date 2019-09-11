One person was taken to emergency medical services by helicopter after a pickup truck crashed into a house in the town of Venice Wednesday night, according to Cayuga County 911 dispatchers.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Poplar Ridge Road and state Route 34 in Venice Center, with the 911 call coming in at 7:01 p.m., according to dispatchers.
As of 9:35 p.m., emergency responders will still on the scene. Long Hill, Poplar Ridge, and Moravia Fire Departments, Southern Cayuga Ambulance, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, and the county Emergency Management Office all responded to the crash.
The road was reopened by 10 p.m.
Further details were not available at press time.