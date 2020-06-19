One person dead, another injured after boat strikes railroad bridge on Cayuga Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person was killed and another seriously injured when their boat struck a railroad bridge on Cayuga Lake near the village of Cayuga on Friday afternoon.

Christopher Wade, 50, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at Auburn Community Hospital, according to a press release from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

Jamar Lindo, 28, of Middletown, was airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse where he was in serious condition as of early Friday night.

According to the release, at approximately 1:52 p.m., the Cayuga County 911 Center took a call reporting there was someone who had fallen off a boat somewhere in the north end of Cayuga Lake. Police, fire, and ambulance units were immediately dispatched.

Wade and Lindo were boating on Cayuga Lake in a 19-foot aluminum Tracker Bass fishing boat which was registered to Wade. The pair had been boating for most of the day and at some point struck a railroad bridge causing extensive damage to the boat. Wade was ejected from the boat and later pulled from the water by rescue personnel. Lindo was found by rescue personnel on the boat with apparent serious injuries.