One person dead, another injured after boat strikes railroad bridge on Cayuga Lake

One person was killed and another seriously injured when their boat struck a railroad bridge on Cayuga Lake near the village of Cayuga on Friday afternoon.
Christopher Wade, 50, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at Auburn Community Hospital, according to a press release from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Jamar Lindo, 28, of Middletown, was airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse where he was in serious condition as of early Friday night.
According to the release, at approximately 1:52 p.m., the Cayuga County 911 Center took a call reporting there was someone who had fallen off a boat somewhere in the north end of Cayuga Lake. Police, fire, and ambulance units were immediately dispatched.
Wade and Lindo were boating on Cayuga Lake in a 19-foot aluminum Tracker Bass fishing boat which was registered to Wade. The pair had been boating for most of the day and at some point struck a railroad bridge causing extensive damage to the boat. Wade was ejected from the boat and later pulled from the water by rescue personnel. Lindo was found by rescue personnel on the boat with apparent serious injuries.
Wade was transported to Auburn Community Hospital by ground ambulance where he was pronounced dead. It is unclear who was operating the vessel at the time of the accident or exactly when the accident occurred.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have been on Cayuga Lake and could help to reconstruct a timeline of events is asked to contact Det. Joshua Blanchard at 315-253-3902. Tips can also be left at www.cayugasheriff.com and can be done so anonymously.
Assisting the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office with this incident were the following: Cayuga County E911 Center, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, Cayuga Fire Department, Union Springs Fire Department, Aurelius Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, Cayuga Ambulance, Lifenet Helicopter.
