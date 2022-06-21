One person extricated from vehicle in two-vehicle crash in Sennett

Emergency responders extricated one person from a car after a two-vehicle crash in Sennett Tuesday morning.

Cayuga County dispatchers said the 911 center received a call about a crash at the corner of Route 20 and County Line Road. One person needed to be extricated from their vehicle, which rolled onto its side, and was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Lt. Glen Dudley said in an email that the agency responded to the incident shortly after 8 a.m., and said one vehicle "was found to have run a stop sign."

Agencies present at the scene included fire departments with Sennett, Owasco, Mottville and Skaneateles plus the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

