One person found dead in Auburn house fire

One person has died in a house fire in Auburn Friday morning, the Auburn Fire Department said.

AFD responded to a 7:24 a.m. call for a fire at 22 Kearney Ave., said Assistant Chief Michael Grady. He confirmed there was one fatality, but could not immediately provide further information because the death is under investigation. There were no other injuries reported.

The Auburn Police Department said an investigation into the death is underway, with the AFD, state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Cayuga County Coroner’s Office and Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office all involved.

"During firefighting operations, members of AFD located the body of a deceased individual," according to an APD press release.

The deceased person's name has not been released so family members can be notified, APD said.

APD asks anyone who may have witnessed the fire or may have knowledge about it to contact Detective James Frost at (315) 255-4702 or jfrost@auburnny.gov. They can also contact the APD's main line at (315) 253-3231.

Crews arrived to encounter fire at the back of the home, Grady said, and it was extinguished in about 10 minutes. The house is a three-bedroom, one-story structure built in 1956, according to Cayuga County real estate records.

Grady said the majority of the fire damage was contained to one bedroom but there is extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

