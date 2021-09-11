 Skip to main content
One reported killed in Cayuga County crash
CAYUGA COUNTY

One reported killed in Cayuga County crash

  • Updated
One person was reported to have been killed in a crash in the town of Brutus Saturday night.

The accident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Pump Road between Chamberlin and Pierce roads.

First responders were advised that a vehicle had struck a tree and that the driver had been ejected.

Firefighters shut down the road to through traffic and indicated emergency workers would be at the scene of the crash for some time.

Additional details were not available at press time.

