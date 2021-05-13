One reported seriously injured in Route 20 crash between Auburn and Skaneateles

One person was reportedly seriously injured in an accident Thursday in Sennett.

A crash that reportedly involved a box truck occurred at around 6:30 p.m. near 3636 East Genesee St. Road (Route 20) between Auburn and Skaneateles.

The crash was between Beech Road and Pine Ridge Road, and traffic was closed off in the area while police investigated. The truck was reported to be on its side when first-responders arrived.

Two people were reportedly taken from the scene by ambulance to Syracuse hospitals. Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said that one of the injuries was believed to be serious.

The Auburn Fire Department assisted Sennett firefighters at the scene.

Additional details were not available Thursday night.

