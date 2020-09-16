One reported to be critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Cayuga County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A person was reported to be critically injured after a two-vehicle crash in Aurelius Wednesday.

The accident occurred in the area of 6971 Fuller Road, north of the intersection of Turnpike Road, at about 5:15 p.m. Rescuers on the scene reported that several people had been injured and that one had suffered a serious head injury.

Firefighters and ambulances from several area departments responded to the scene. Fuller Road was closed to traffic between Turnpike and Carner roads, and Turnpike Road was also shut down between Routes 5 and 20 Fosterville Road.

One person was reported to have been taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and another to Auburn Community Hospital.

Police investigating the circumstances of the crash remained at the scene for more than two hours after the crash, and the roads in the area were still closed to traffic at 7:15 p.m.

Additional details were not available Wednesday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 21 Angry 0