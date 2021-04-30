One-third of Cayuga County residents fully vaccinated; J&J vaccine clinic on Thursday

According to the state Department of Health's tracker, 41% of Cayuga County's population have received at least one dose of a vaccine. More than 25,000 residents — one-third of the county's population — are fully vaccinated.

The vaccinations are helping prevent the spread of the virus in the county, but there were new cases reported over the past two days. The health department said there were 15 new cases on Wednesday and 14 on Thursday. The number of active cases in mandatory isolation increased to 126, up from 102 on Wednesday.

The health department released a chart that shows more than 40% of the new cases reported from April 21 through April 27 were under age 30. It has been more than three weeks since the state opened eligibility for the vaccine to all residents age 16 or older.

Less than 20% of the new cases were age 60 or older. Older age groups tend to be at the highest risk for serious illness.

There are three COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital, up from two on Wednesday. No new deaths were reported. It has been nearly two months since the county had a new COVID-related fatality.

