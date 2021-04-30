One-third of Cayuga County residents fully vaccinated; J&J vaccine clinic on Thursday

As Cayuga County continues to make progress in vaccinating local residents, the health department announced a public clinic where the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.
The clinic is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, 1579 Clark St. Road in Aurelius. Individuals age 18 or older are eligible to receive the vaccine, but an appointment is required.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the COVID-19 vaccine clinics link. As of Friday evening, there are more than 180 appointments available.
The health department announced this week that it would resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a two-week pause. Federal regulators recommended the pause after six cases of a rare blood clot were reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause last week after investigating the blood clot cases.
At the time of the pause, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives Cayuga County an additional option at its vaccination clinics. Since January, the health department has been receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine. Unlike the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, the J&J vaccine is administered in one dose.
According to the state Department of Health's tracker, 41% of Cayuga County's population have received at least one dose of a vaccine. More than 25,000 residents — one-third of the county's population — are fully vaccinated.
The vaccinations are helping prevent the spread of the virus in the county, but there were new cases reported over the past two days. The health department said there were 15 new cases on Wednesday and 14 on Thursday. The number of active cases in mandatory isolation increased to 126, up from 102 on Wednesday.
The health department released a chart that shows more than 40% of the new cases reported from April 21 through April 27 were under age 30. It has been more than three weeks since the state opened eligibility for the vaccine to all residents age 16 or older.
Less than 20% of the new cases were age 60 or older. Older age groups tend to be at the highest risk for serious illness.
There are three COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital, up from two on Wednesday. No new deaths were reported. It has been nearly two months since the county had a new COVID-related fatality.
