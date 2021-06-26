One vehicle rolls, three injured in Cayuga County crash

Three people were hurt in a two-car accident in Fleming in which one vehicle rolled over.

A post from the Facebook page of Fleming Fire Department Co. No. 1 said that at around 3:37 p.m. Friday, Fleming Ambulance and Rescue were sent out to an accident at the intersection of Route 34B and Fleming-Scipio Townline Road.

Three people were transported by ambulance to area hospitals, the post said. One of the vehicles ended up on its roof.

Fleming Fire Department Co. No. 1, the Owasco and Poplar Ridge Fire Departments, New York State Police, TLC Ambulance and Southern Cayuga Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

"This is the second accident at this intersection in less than a month," the Facebook post said. "We remind everyone to utilize caution at all intersections."

