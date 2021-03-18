One year after COVID-19 arrived, how Cayuga County responded to pandemic

COVID-19 in Cayuga County, a timeline

• March 18, 2020: Cayuga County announces its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

• April 8, 2020: The first COVID-19 death is reported in Cayuga County.

• June 3, 2020: Cayuga County tops 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

• Dec. 5, 2020: Cayuga County eclipses 1,000 confirmed cases after 422 in November and a continued surge into early December.

• Dec. 22, 2020: With 122 new cases admitted, Cayuga County has its first day with more than 100 new daily cases.

• Dec. 31, 2020: The county ends December with 2,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most in a month during the pandemic.

• Jan. 7: Cayuga County has its highest number of active COVID-19 cases (1,095) and residents in mandatory quarantine (8,054).

• Jan. 18: The county reports there are 46 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital, the most during the pandemic.

• Jan. 31: There were 60 COVID-related deaths in January, the deadliest month of the pandemic for Cayuga County.

• March 17: The health department reports 13 new cases in two days. In one year, the county has 5,488 confirmed cases.