One year after COVID-19 arrived, how Cayuga County responded to pandemic

It began with a man passing through Cayuga County.
For weeks, the Cayuga County Health Department prepared for the possibility that COVID-19 would arrive in the community. The first confirmed case in New York was reported on March 1, 2020. There was an outbreak in Westchester County. But through the first 17 days of March, there wasn't a confirmed case in Cayuga County.
That changed on March 18. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, and Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman held a press conference to announce the first confirmed case. The traveler, who was ill and sought treatment at Auburn Community Hospital, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
One year later, it's no longer new. Cayuga County has 5,488 confirmed cases, nearly three-quarters of which were reported in December and January. There have been 89 virus-related deaths.
But that first case allowed the health department to put its plans into action. Cuddy, who spoke to The Citizen last week, said the positive case allowed the department to implement its isolation protocols. Because this person was an out-of-state resident, they needed assistance with finding a place to stay while in isolation. The department took care of that, along with meals and other necessities.
"We were putting some of our theories and our plans into practice," Cuddy said. "This first case, because it was such a level of comprehensive need, was really the perfect scenario ... We really tested a lot of capacities and options that were the responsibilities of counties, and county health departments in particular."
Before the positive case was announced, McNabb-Coleman issued a state of emergency — an extraordinary step in response to concerns that the virus would soon arrive in the county.
McNabb-Coleman said she felt the weight of that decision. Looking back on it, she has questioned whether she waited too long or declared the state of emergency too soon. But she feels it was the right call, especially for the safety of children and vulnerable populations.
"No decision during this pandemic has been made lightly," she said. "That was tough."
While downstate New York dealt with large numbers of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths early in the pandemic, the opposite occurred in Cayuga County. There were 94 confirmed cases from March 18 through May 31. There was one death. Cayuga County and central New York were among the first places in the state that could reopen after the COVID shutdown.
It wasn't until later in the year that Cayuga County experienced a surge. The number of confirmed cases began to rise in October and continued to increase in November. There were warnings of a post-Thanksgiving spike.
In December, Cayuga County had 2,024 cases and 14 deaths. There were another 2,010 cases and 60 deaths in January. Hospitalizations peaked in mid-January — there were 46 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital on Jan. 18 — but began to decline. As of Wednesday, there are two COVID-related patients in the hospital.
The winter surge was a challenging period for the health department, which was already feeling the stress of a months-long pandemic. Cuddy noted that the department began hiring more staff when cases started to increase in October. The Cayuga Community Health Network assisted with that effort. Retired county employees returned to work to help with the rollout of a state program, CommCare, to maintain virus-related data.
For months, the department would respond to a positive case by conducting a contact tracing investigation — that would be completed in a "timely manner," according to Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator — and quarantine any contacts of the positive case. But with a large number of cases, Ryan said, it was "putting fires out just trying to keep up."
They did receive help from state contact tracers, but there was a lag between when the positive test result was known and when people were informed of their exposure. On Jan. 7, there were 1,095 active cases and 8,054 people in quarantine, meaning that nearly 12% of the county's population was directly affected by the virus.
"It was a lot of work," Cuddy said. "We always had to constantly reevaluate, 'How can we do this differently or more efficiently?' And then it takes a little time to reach that point. But we had to do that, and we did."
The development of a COVID-19 vaccine has generated optimism that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. The health department has been holding vaccination clinics since mid-January. Nearly 20,000 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health.
While there is hope, the health department is also exercising caution. Cuddy reminded the public to maintain their preventative actions, such as wearing masks when in public, washing their hands and social distancing.
Even as more residents are vaccinated by the day, there are still new COVID-19 cases. The health department reported 13 new cases in a two-day period.
"We're still responding," Cuddy said. "We're not recovering yet. That's a reminder we are still dealing with the virus that's spreading. We're so pleased numbers are down. That's a wonderful thing. And we're really glad we're starting to see things open up in a safe and deliberate manner. That's good for everybody. I think if we can take these deliberate steps forward, it's going to be good for all of us."
