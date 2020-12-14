 Skip to main content
Online Cayuga County property tax auction grosses $718,575
CAYUGA COUNTY

Online Cayuga County property tax auction grosses $718,575

Hundreds gather for the annual Cayuga County auction of tax-foreclosed properties at Emerson Park in June 2019. This year's auction was online only because of the pandemic.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County 2020 online-only real property tax auction finished with gross property sales of $718,575, according to a county press release on Monday. The auction started Nov. 19 and ended Dec. 3.

The yearly auction allows the city and county to partially recoup lost tax revenue that went uncollected from tax-delinquent properties that have been foreclosed upon.

Buffalo-based auction company Auctions International, led by Operations Manager RJ Klisiewicz and his team, managed the online-only auction for Cayuga County.

“We had a total of 28 properties up for auction including residential property, vacant land and a waterfront parcel,” Klisiewicz said in the press release. “The average price per parcel was $25,663.”

“I want to thank the professionals at Auctions International for providing the safe, secure platform and resources needed for a successful online auction that netted record proceeds to the County in what has been an unquestionably difficult year for all,” said Kelly Anderson, Cayuga County real property director. “The reality is, auction revenues are needed to offset unpaid taxes and other funding shortfalls that impact the County’s ability to provide essential services to our residents.”

Klisiewicz suggested the online-only platform for the tax auction to adhere to pandemic protocol.

“We are seeing a lot of success in the online tax foreclosed real estate auctions sales," he said. "I believe a lot has to do with convenience of bidders being able to participate in these sales safely from the comfort of the homes or offices.”

More online

For a more detailed account on the 2020 Cayuga County Real Property Tax auction results visit www.cayugacounty.us and www.auctionsinsternational.com

