Online Cayuga County property tax auction grosses $718,575

The Cayuga County 2020 online-only real property tax auction finished with gross property sales of $718,575, according to a county press release on Monday. The auction started Nov. 19 and ended Dec. 3.

The yearly auction allows the city and county to partially recoup lost tax revenue that went uncollected from tax-delinquent properties that have been foreclosed upon.

Buffalo-based auction company Auctions International, led by Operations Manager RJ Klisiewicz and his team, managed the online-only auction for Cayuga County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had a total of 28 properties up for auction including residential property, vacant land and a waterfront parcel,” Klisiewicz said in the press release. “The average price per parcel was $25,663.”

“I want to thank the professionals at Auctions International for providing the safe, secure platform and resources needed for a successful online auction that netted record proceeds to the County in what has been an unquestionably difficult year for all,” said Kelly Anderson, Cayuga County real property director. “The reality is, auction revenues are needed to offset unpaid taxes and other funding shortfalls that impact the County’s ability to provide essential services to our residents.”