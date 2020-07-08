'Only the beginning': Racism forum led by Auburn youth debuts to big audience

A virtual forum on racism, featuring young Auburn voices, began Thursday, July 2, on the Facebook page of Auburn Public Theater.
The forum is scheduled to continue the next two Thursdays. But Jeanice Freeman would already like to see it continue indefinitely.
Freeman, along with Ashley McLeod, is a leader of the forum, titled "Racism in Your Community: From the Lens of Young Adults Speaking From Their Truth." In an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday, Freeman shared her thoughts on how the first night of the forum went, as well as where she'd like it to go in the next two weeks and beyond.
Inspired by the dialogue on systemic racism and police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, the forum assembled several young leaders from the Auburn area. Joining Freeman and McLeod on Thursday were Jania Freeman, Queshar Bowman, Ethan Reilley, Andrew Cartwright, Dejuan Wilson and Shae Freeman. Their conversation has been viewed more than 1,300 times, with more than 200 comments. It was viewed live by a concurrent audience of as many as 70 people, making it "a great starter" for the next two weeks, Freeman said.
A few meetings with the participants before the forum generated most of its topics, she said. They included the participants' firsthand experiences with racism, how they believe white people can be better allies to people of color, and their feelings about institutions that gesture toward equality but don't take meaningful action to achieve it. Freeman, though, believes the biggest eye-opener of the night was when the participants talked about the conversations Black parents have to have with their children when they reach a certain age.
"Not a lot of people realize the conversations we have to have about getting pulled over by the police, or being called the N-word," she said. "They're very common conversations."
The next night of the forum, July 9, will focus on racism in the Auburn area, Freeman said, and in day-to-day contexts that include the local school system. Some new participants will join as well.
One subject of conversation that's sure to come up that night is the recent vandalism of the "Black Lives Matter" sign in front of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Though "frightening," Freeman said, the vandalism wasn't surprising. It ultimately served as a reminder that conversations like the ones taking place in the Auburn Public Theater forum must continue.
The third night of the forum, July 16, will address taking action to fight systemic racism in the community, and getting more people involved.
But that's work that will continue beyond the forum, Freeman said, which is why she hopes it will continue, too.
"This is only the beginning," she said. "We have to keep fighting the fight."
One way Freeman would like to see the work of the forum continue is the formation of a community coalition. It would create a safe space where leaders and organizations are invited for dialogue, with a stated purpose of achieving equality in the Auburn area. Like the forum, though, she'd like to see younger voices given the opportunity to lead that dialogue.
That opportunity could also put younger voices on the path to positions of leadership in the community, from elected office and law enforcement to education and economic development. Because right now, Freeman said, those positions aren't representative enough of the diversity of the community. So it not only needs to be asked why that is, she continued, but also how that can be fixed.
It's also important for those fighting against systemic racism in the community to focus their efforts, Freeman said. Some people — like those who responded to the vandalism of the Westminster sign with "all lives matter" — "just don't get it and won't get it," she said. And the energy spent trying to help them get it would be more effective trying to help people who actually want to change.
Freeman would also like to see that energy go toward more rallies and demonstrations in the Auburn community. Three have been held in the city recently, as well as one in Skaneateles. And as they continue across the country in pursuit of racial justice, they sustain the conversation the same way Freeman hopes to sustain it through Auburn Public Theater's forum.
"In a community where Harriet Tubman made her home, we'd be doing her a disservice by not standing up and coming together," she said. "Hopefully the dialogue doesn't stop."
