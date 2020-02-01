Onondaga Community College and SUNY ESF approve transfer agreement

Onondaga Community College and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry approved a transfer agreement giving OCC students paths to SUNY ESF degrees.

OCC President Casey Crabill and SUNY ESF Interim President David Amberg signed an agreement Jan. 30, a news release said. OCC students going into degrees in liberal arts and sciences: mathematics and science will have pathways into 18 different bachelor’s degree ESF programs, the news release said, and OCC students who complete work toward an associate's degree in mathematics and science with a 2.8 grade point average or higher will be eligible to transfer to ESF with junior status.

Majors included in the agreement include mathematics and science associate's degree biology specialization to bachelor's degrees in biochemistry, chemistry, environmental biology and forest environmental science. Other majors include mathematics and science associate's degrees general degree programs to bachelor's degrees in conservation biology, environmental studies, sustainability energy management and wildlife science.

“We are grateful to President Amberg and SUNY-ESF for acknowledging the tremendous potential in our students and giving them a seamless pathway to a high-quality SUNY education. Both institutions are committed to helping students navigate a clear path from high school to college and into their careers. Giving our students this new access point to a valuable degree from ESF is a major accomplishment for them,” Crabill said in the news release.

