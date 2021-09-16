Onondaga Community College searching for replacement for retiring president

Onondaga Community College will kick off a nationwide search for a new president.

The college's current leader, Dr. Casey Crabill, is set to retire following the 2021-22 school year after nine years in the position, a news release from the college said. She confirmed her departure during a board of trustees meeting Tuesday and the board voted to hire the firm RH Perry & Associates to help find Crabill's replacement.

Crabill, a native of East Greenbush in the Albany area, began her career teaching English. She served as a college president in California, New Jersey and Connecticut before coming back to New York state and becoming the eighth president of OCC on July 1, 2013.

“Onondaga Community College is a wonderful institution with a long record of service to Central New York. It has been an honor to work with the outstanding faculty and staff who put the success of their students at the center of all they do,” Crabill said in the news release.

The college said that under Crabill's leadership, classes stayed primarily in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic while options were expanded and that the 2021-22 academic year ended with three face-to-face commencement ceremonies.