Onondaga County announces Amazon facility; will create 1,000 jobs

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Amazon announced Monday that the company will open a new fulfillment center in Clay, creating more than 1,000 new full-time jobs.

Working alongside Amazon's robotics technology, employees at the center will pick, pack and ship smaller items like books, electronics and toys. Other new jobs there will include human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology.

"This is an exciting day for Onondaga County and all of Central New York. My team has spent the last year telling and showing the rest of the country and world that we are open for business in Onondaga County," McMahon said in a news release. "The people of Onondaga County are resilient and ready more than ever to get back to work and get our economy going again."

Amazon launched its first fulfillment center in New York on Staten Island in 2018. It also has a sorting center in Lancaster, and will launch a new fulfillment center in Schodack later this year.

The company said the new jobs at the center will offer "industry-leading pay and benefits on day one," including $15 minimum wage, full medical, vision and dental insurance, a 401(k) with a 50% match, and up to 20 weeks of maternal and paternal paid leave.

In its release, Amazon also touted its $4 billion investment in New York since 2010, which contributed an additional $2.7 billion to the state's economy, the company said.

