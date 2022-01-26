 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ONONDAGA COUNTY

UPDATED: Missing Skaneateles siblings found

  • Updated
  • 0
Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

 Provided

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has located four siblings Wednesday night after their parents refused to cooperate with a court order requiring the children be removed from their residence.

Detectives are evaluating their condition. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working with Child Protective Services to provide a safe living environment for the children.

Deputies were looking for Karah Hunt (age 4), Korina Hunt (6), Kaden Hunt (8) and Kaia Hunt (13), all of 4220 Jordan Road in the town of Skaneateles.

The four siblings were last seen on Jan. 12 during a welfare check due to allegations of abuse occurring inside the residence. Since then a Family Court judge issued a court order for the removal of the children by Onondaga County Child Protective Services.

The children's parents refused to cooperate with authorities or provide their whereabouts. 

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News