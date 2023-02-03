The Onondaga County Health Department on Friday announced the publication of a plan aimed at improving community health.

The 2022-2024 Onondaga County Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan provides an overview of demographic and health indicator data, determinants of health, current health challenges, existing community assets and resources, and the impact of COVID-19 on county residents.

The document also outlines a collaborative plan for addressing the following community health priorities:

• Promote healthy women infants and children

• Promote well-being and prevent mental and substance use disorders

According to a news release, the plan was developed by the Onondaga County Health Department in partnership with Crouse Health, St. Joseph’s Health, and Upstate University Hospital. The document was also informed by the Central New York Healthcare Equity Task Force and an extensive community engagement process that obtained direct feedback from over 3,600 county residents on health related issues.

“The Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan helps us understand the health needs and assets of our community and is an important guide for numerous agencies dedicated to promoting health equity and addressing disparities in health access and outcomes," Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Anderson said in a statement. “With the support of local hospitals, community agencies, and residents, this collaborative effort was made possible.”