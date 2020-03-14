Onondaga County declares state of emergency, closing schools amid coronavirus outbreak

"These are our front-line heroes ... To have them at home without making good plans could be detrimental to the curve on our medical infrastructure," he said.

If there is a positive test in Onondaga County over the next few days, the school closing date will move up to Wednesday, March 18.

While schools will be in session for the next week, children whose parents choose to keep them at home won't be punished. McMahon said the county's superintendents agreed that it will be considered a legal absence if a parent opts to have their child stay home from school.

As of Saturday, there are at least 524 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York. At least two deaths have been reported. In both cases, the patients had underlying medical conditions when they contracted the virus.

