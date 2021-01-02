Onondaga County dog contracts rabies from racoon

A dog in Onondaga County tested positive rabies following an encounter with a raccoon, the Onondaga County Health Department said.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said the dog, a household pet, tested positive for the virus after interacting with the raccoon while on a walk with its owner.

Due to contact with the dog, four people were exposed to rabies, and each were given post-exposure prophylaxis. The dog was not up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations, and began experiencing a behavior change and seizures after the injury from the raccoon.

Though the release said there are no human cases for rabies in Onondaga County, 14 animals — five raccoons four bats, two skunks, one fox, one cat and one dog — tested positive for the virus in Onondaga County in 2020.

“It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear," Gupta said in a news release. "Although rabies is fatal and there is no treatment, it is PREVENTABLE in both humans and pets. If a pet has contact with a wild animal, consult your veterinarian immediately for care and a rabies booster if necessary.”

