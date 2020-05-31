Onondaga County executive orders curfew in response to violent protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following a night of protesting that became violent in Syracuse, Onondaga County is now under a state of emergency with a curfew that will go into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon issued an order that puts a curfew in place each night from 8 p.m. through 7 a.m. until June 5. The curfew prohibits people from traveling by foot or vehicle within the county, with exceptions for emergencies.

Protests have been happening in cities throughout the nation in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis after a white police offer had pinned him to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. The officer has been fired and charged with third-degree murder.

Syracuse protesting turned violent Saturday night. The city is also under a state of emergency with a curfew established by Mayor Ben Walsh. The county order followed the city's declaration.

"As a reaction to the death of George Lloyd, disturbances have escalated to rioting and upheaval in other areas of the country, imperiling the public health, safety and welfare, and there is danger of increased unrest and rioting within Onondaga County," McMahon's emergency order said.