Onondaga County finds mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus

Officials in Onondaga County are reminding people to protect themselves from mosquito bites, after confirming the presence of West Nile virus.

The Onondaga County Health Department this week said that it was notified by the state Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory that a mosquito pool from a trap located at Taft Road in the town of Cicero tested positive for West Nile virus, the first positive finding of the virus in mosquitoes this year in the county.

In a news release, the health department said the virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people who are infected do not develop symptoms, but one in five people with mild cases may develop fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, or rash. People with severe illness usually have a high fever, sudden headache, neck stiffness, altered mental status, and inflammation of the brain or membrane of the spinal cord (encephalitis or meningitis).

People at greatest risk of developing severe disease are those over 60 and people with certain medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, or who have received organ transplants.

While mosquito counts in central New York are currently extremely low, the health department said it is always important to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites. Personal protection is recommended during outdoor activities by wearing shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period of time. Use insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and other products that have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on proper use for safety and effectiveness.

The health department also said it is extremely important to remove mosquito breeding grounds by eliminating any standing water that may have collected on your property:

• Throw away outdoor containers, ceramic pots, or containers that hold water

• Remove all tires from your property

• Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors

• Clean clogged rain gutters and make sure they continue to work properly

• Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use

• Change water in birdbaths at least every four days

• Clear vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds

•Clean chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs